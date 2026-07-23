Raj B Shetty: If Karavali wins, the industry will get another good director

Raj B Shetty has always been selective about the roles he takes on. For the actor-filmmaker, every project needs a compelling reason. In Karavali, where he plays a pivotal role, thanks to director Gurudatha Ganiga. "I believe in Gurudatha and his direction. More than anything, I want this film to succeed because if Karavali wins, the industry will get another good director," says Raj, sharing that his role might be brief, but holds significance within the larger narrative.