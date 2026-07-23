Raj B Shetty: If Karavali wins, the industry will get another good director

Raj B Shetty has always been selective about the roles he takes on. For the actor-filmmaker, every project needs a compelling reason. In Karavali, where he plays a pivotal role, thanks to director Gurudatha Ganiga. "I believe in Gurudatha and his direction. More than anything, I want this film to succeed because if Karavali wins, the industry will get another good director," says Raj, sharing that his role might be brief, but holds significance within the larger narrative.
"It's a cameo, but an important one. The character has a superhero-like quality, yet he is an ordinary man. That's what I found interesting," says the actor-filmmaker, adding that the character exists to strengthen the story and the people around him. "The characters around me carry more weight in the narrative, and there is a proper character arc. That's what makes the role special. It isn't about grabbing attention; it's about serving the story."
That approach explains Raj's philosophy towards acting and filmmaking. Over the years, he has built a reputation for choosing roles that add value to a story, regardless of their length or screen time. With Karavali, Raj is hopeful that audiences will connect with the film's world and storytelling. "I'm happy to be part of a story that I hope leaves a lasting impact," he says.