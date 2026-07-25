Kumar Bangarappa, Ragini Dwivedi's Sarkari Nyayabele Angadi to hit theatres on this date

The makers of Sarkari Nyayabele Angadi, starring Kumar Bangarappa and Ragini Dwivedi, have unveiled the film's trailer and officially announced its release date. Having quietly wrapped up post-production, the social drama is now set to hit theatres on July 31.
The trailer and poster were launched at a event, recently, attended by senior politician LR Shivarame Gowda, veteran producer Sa Ra Govindu, Karnataka Film Exhibitors' Association president KV Chandrashekar, singer Shamitha Malnad and several members of the film fraternity.
As the title suggests, Sarkari Nyayabele Angadi revolves around the Public Distribution System (PDS) and explores the functioning, challenges and alleged malpractices associated with government fair price shops.
Speaking at the event, former MP LR Shivarame Gowda praised the film for addressing an important social issue, saying that while the ration system is meant to ensure food security for the poor, loopholes in its implementation often prevent it from achieving its intended purpose.
Actor Kumar Bangarappa described the film as the first in the country to focus on government fair price shops and the ration distribution system. "Set against a rural backdrop, the film blends entertainment with a meaningful social message. It highlights both the functioning and the irregularities within the system. I'm happy to be part of a socially relevant film after a long time," he said.
Ragini Dwivedi plays Parvathi, a village woman. "This is the first time I'm portraying an authentic rural character. Shooting extensively in the villages around Mandya was a refreshing experience," she said.
Produced by Teju Murthy and Padmavathi Chandrashekar under the Jayashankar Talkies banner, the film is directed by Sathvik Pavan Kumar, with story, screenplay and dialogues by B Ramamurthy. The music is composed by Ananth Aryan. Filmed over 52 days in and around Mandya, Sarkari Nyayabele Angadi is set for a theatrical release on July 31.