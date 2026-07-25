'Kaala Haaruttade' turns a real-life story into a song

Films inspired by true events are not new, but 'Kaala Haaruttade' brings a real-life story to the format of a music video. The 4-minute-39-second Kannada video album is based on a tragic incident and has been conceived as a tribute to a life lost too soon.
Produced by Ashwini Gurucharan under the Glitters Star House Production banner, the project sees Jeevaan Hallikar taking on multiple responsibilities as writer, director, choreographer and lead actor. A choreographer, fitness trainer, lyricist and filmmaker, Hallikar stars opposite model and theatre artiste Haritha Shah.
Speaking at the song's media preview, Hallikar said music has the ability to comfort people during both happy and difficult phases of life. He also spoke about his lifelong passion for dance, crediting Michael Jackson as his biggest inspiration.
Hallikar revealed that 'Kaala Haaruttade' is inspired by the life of one of his close friends. A poet by profession, his friend was in love with a young woman. Although their relationship initially faced opposition from both families, they eventually received approval to marry. Before they could begin their life together, however, the woman died in an accident.
Unable to come to terms with the loss, the grieving poet wrote several poems in her memory before burning them and ending his own life. Hallikar said only two lines remained from the burnt pages: "Life is worth more than a minute; time flies away like the wind." Those words became the foundation for 'Kaala Haaruttade', which he has dedicated to his late friend.
The song video features music and vocals by Siddharth Kamath, cinematography by Ayank, editing by Akash S. Mahendrakar, colour grading by Kishore Kumar Akkanna, and additional vocals by Sparsha RK. Filmed in Bengaluru and Padubidri, 'Kaala Haaruttade' is now streaming on Jeevaan Hallikar's YouTube channel.