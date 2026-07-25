Nagendra Prasad leads socio-political drama Devara Hesaralli Pramana Maduttene

Devara Hesaralli Pramana Maduttene (I Swear in the Name of God), features lyricist-writer Dr V Nagendra Prasad in the lead, the makers announced at the teaser launch.
Marking the directorial debut of Guruprasad Chandrashekhar, the film is a socio-political drama surrounded by questions of language, identity and power. Having previously worked as a writer and assistant director on Second Half and Gandhi Mattu Notu, Guruprasad now steps behind the camera with his first feature.
"The film looks at Kannada and the social and political realities around it. The teaser introduces only Nagendra Prasad's character and the political thread, leaving the larger story for the audience to discover," says the director.
The narrative follows a man who takes an oath in the name of God and attempts to bring change to society, with the story tracing how his convictions shift with time and circumstance.
Devara Hesaralli Pramana Maduttene has music composed by Charan Arjun, alongside two songs penned by Nagendra Prasad himself. The soundtrack blends North Karnataka folk bhajans with contemporary beat numbers.
The film is jointly produced by B Shivashankar (BVM Creations), Dattatreya Jamadar (DLV Productions) and Shashiprasad Chandrashekhar (Anikethan Pictures), with Shruti Vale as co-producer.
The cast also includes Vaijanath Biradar, Dimpana Jeevan, Ashwitha Hegde, Bala Rajwadi, Pradeep Poojari, Srinath Vasishta, Srinivas Prabhu, Kalamadhyama Parameshwar, Ankita Gowda, Dattatreya Jamadar, and Mavalli Karthik.