Harish Raj set to reinvent himself in Love Cocktail

For over 30 years, Harish Raj has been a familiar face to Kannada audiences, earning admiration through memorable performances on both the big and small screens. Now, at 50, the actor-filmmaker steps into one of the most unconventional roles of his career: as a charismatic playboy in his upcoming film Love Cocktail.
With the release of the film’s making video and songs, Harish has officially kicked off promotions for the romantic entertainer, which he has not only headlined but also written and directed. Love Cocktail explores what happens after heartbreak, presenting a light-hearted take on moving on from failed relationships and embracing life with optimism and humour.
Talking about the milestone, Harish said the film holds special significance as it coincides with his 30th year in the industry. “I’ve completed three decades in cinema, and I’m now 50. I wanted to celebrate this journey with everyone who has supported me.”
The actor also fondly remembered veteran actor Umesh, who played an important role in the film but passed away before its release. He expressed happiness about reuniting with actor Abhinaya after years and praised veteran actor Umashree for her performance. Interestingly, the film was initially titled Venkateshaya Namaha, but the makers later changed it to Love Cocktail despite receiving appreciation from the censor board for the original cut.
Producer P Janardhan revealed that Harish wore multiple hats during production, handling nearly every creative responsibility except financing the project. “He took care of everything and simply asked me to come to the set whenever needed,” the producer said, expressing confidence that audiences would enjoy the film.
Actor Abhinaya recalled working with Harish in the comedy television serial Hogli Bidi Sir, where she first recognised his potential to be a hero. “I told him back then that he could become a hero, and he proved it,” she said with a smile.
Produced under the Sri Lakshmi Janardhan banner, Love Cocktail also stars Prakruthi Prasad, Tabala Nani, Ashok and Umashree in pivotal roles, with music by Praveen Srinivasa Murthy.