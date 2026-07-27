Kunal Ganjawala reunites with Ajay Rao for Partner

Over the years, Kunal Ganjawala has delivered several memorable Kannada songs, including hits from films such as Akash, Aishwarya, Arasu, Mungaru Male, Charminar, Aramane, Milana, Shourya, and Cheluvina Chittara, to name a few. His soulful vocals and effortless ability to blend melody with emotion made him one of the most sought-after playback singers in Kannada cinema during the 2000s. While he continued to sing across multiple Indian languages, his Kannada outings gradually became fewer, making his return all the more special.