Kunal Ganjawala reunites with Ajay Rao for Partner

For an entire generation of Kannada music lovers, just a few lines of 'Khushiyaagide Eko Ninnindale' from the film Tajmahal are enough to bring back memories of romance, college days and one of Krishna Ajay Rao’s most memorable on-screen performances. Sung by Bollywood playback sensation Kunal Ganjawala, the song became an instant chartbuster and remains one of Kannada cinema’s most-loved melodies.
Now, after years, the celebrated singer is making a much-awaited return to Kannada cinema. This time, too, it is for an Ajay Rao film. Kunal has lent his voice to 'Amora', the first single from Partner, which is set to release on July 27. The reunion has already sparked excitement among fans who have long waited to hear the singer’s distinctive voice in a Kannada romantic number once again.
Over the years, Kunal Ganjawala has delivered several memorable Kannada songs, including hits from films such as Akash, Aishwarya, Arasu, Mungaru Male, Charminar, Aramane, Milana, Shourya, and Cheluvina Chittara, to name a few. His soulful vocals and effortless ability to blend melody with emotion made him one of the most sought-after playback singers in Kannada cinema during the 2000s. While he continued to sing across multiple Indian languages, his Kannada outings gradually became fewer, making his return all the more special.
Composed by Nakul Abhyankar with lyrics by Nagarjuna Sharma, the colourful track has been shot in and around Puducherry, with choreography by Murali Master, and is expected to feature Ajay Rao in a stylish new avatar.
This project marks the second collaboration between director Shiva Tejas and Ajay Rao after Dhairyam. The filmmaker says the story explores modern relationships, love, breakups and live-in partnerships, while ultimately highlighting the importance of trust and commitment in choosing a life partner.
Featuring Brinda Acharya alongside Ajay Rao, Partner has wrapped filming and is currently in post-production.