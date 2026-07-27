Parul Yadav returns to Kannada films with Pannaga Bharana's new comedy

The film brings together an interesting mix of actors from different generations of Kannada cinema. For Parul, it marks her first Kannada project in several years. The actor, who has worked in multiple languages, made a memorable debut with Govindaya Namaha and went on to star in films such as Bachchan, Killing Veerappan, Uppi 2 and Jessie. Her last release was Seizer, after which she stayed away from signing new films.