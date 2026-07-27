Parul Yadav returns to Kannada films with Pannaga Bharana's new comedy

Parul Yadav is set to return to Kannada cinema after a long break, and she has chosen director Pannaga Bharana’s next comedy entertainer for her comeback. The yet-to-be-titled film stars Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 winner Karthik Mahesh, along with actors Sumukha and Sruthi Hariharan playing prominent roles.
While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, Cinema Express has learnt that the team has completed a month-long shooting schedule in Mauritius. A few crucial portions are still left to be filmed, and the makers are currently scouting another international location before calling it a wrap.
The film brings together an interesting mix of actors from different generations of Kannada cinema. For Parul, it marks her first Kannada project in several years. The actor, who has worked in multiple languages, made a memorable debut with Govindaya Namaha and went on to star in films such as Bachchan, Killing Veerappan, Uppi 2 and Jessie. Her last release was Seizer, after which she stayed away from signing new films.
Although Butterfly, the Kannada remake of Queen, has remained unreleased despite generating considerable buzz, Parul has waited patiently for the right script to make her return.
Sruthi Hariharan, who was last seen in Nidradevi Next Door and made a special appearance in Bank of Bhagyalakshmi, continues to be selective about the projects she takes up. She also has a couple of films currently under production.
Sumukha, post Yogaraj Bhat’s Manada Kadalu, adds another contrasting role to his career. Karthik Mahesh, meanwhile, is steadily building his career with varied choices and also has Keerthi Krishna’s Seetha Rama Raju in the pipeline.
Pannaga Bharana is expected to officially unveil the project only after the remaining portions are completed. The announcement will also introduce the production house, the rest of the cast and the technical crew.
But with Parul Yadav returning to the screen, Karthik Mahesh, Sumukha and Sruthi Hariharan leading the cast, and Pannaga Bharana venturing into full-fledged comedy once again, this is another interesting project in the making.