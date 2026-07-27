Shilpa Ganesh-backed Picture locks new release date

After creating a fair amount of buzz with its trailer, the Kannada-Tulu bilingual Picture/Picchar has locked a new release date. The film, which was originally slated to arrive in theatres on July 24, has now been pushed to August 7.
Produced by Shilpa Ganesh under the Golden Movies banner and directed by debutant Sandeep Bedra, Picture has recently released its trailer, and has drawn encouraging responses online, with viewers appreciating its blend of humour, emotion and family-friendly entertainment.
Picture is set to be a wholesome entertainer, weaving together comedy, family drama and heartfelt moments into a story that aims to appeal to audiences across age groups. The film is also an important milestone for Sandeep Bedra, who makes his directorial debut with the bilingual project.
The film has producer Shilpa Ganesh lending her voice to a romantic track, Gokulada Radhe, one of the four songs in the film. The soundtrack has been composed by Samuel Abhi, while the technical team includes cinematographers Santosh Rai Pathaje and Chandrashekhar KS, editor Raju Aryan, and action choreographer Thriller Manju.
Leading the cast is Nithyaprakash Bantwal, paired opposite Amrutha Sudu. The film also brings together a strong supporting ensemble featuring Devdas Kapikad, Naveen D Padil, Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Sai Krishna, Vajradhir Jain, Sadashiva Amin, Prasanna Shetty Bailur, Sandeep Shetty Mani, Umesh Poojar and Jayasheela Maroli.