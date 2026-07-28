Malashree to play a unique role in Kichcha Sudeep's Billa Ranga Baashaa?

Kichcha Sudeep's Billa Ranga Baashaa - First Blood, directed by Anup Bhandari, is back on floors and progressing at a brisk pace. The film has generated curiosity ever since it was announced, and while the makers have remained tight-lipped about several aspects of the project, the latest buzz is that Kannada's 'Action Queen' Malashree has joined the cast in a pivotal role.
Although the makers are yet to make an official announcement, industry sources suggest that Malashree will be seen in a character unlike any she has played before. Sources further indicate that her role will travel alongside Sudeep's character, who himself is expected to appear in multiple shades. More details about her character and its place in the story are being kept under wraps.
If confirmed, the film will add another significant role to Malashree's career. The actor has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades and has headlined several Kannada blockbusters. In recent years, she has taken on selective roles, making her reported addition to Billa Ranga Baashaa all the more interesting.
The development comes weeks after Sudeep and Anup Bhandari posted about BRB, and that production had resumed. The director shared a behind-the-scenes photograph, which offered the first glimpse of the film's latest schedule.
Billed as a fantasy action adventure, Billa Ranga Baashaa reunites Sudeep and Anup Bhandari after Vikrant Rona. The film is reportedly set in the year 2209 AD with a blend of action, fantasy and futuristic world-building.
Produced by PrimeShow Entertainment (K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy), the film is currently being shot on an expansive set built for key portions of the story. Fans are also expecting a teaser on September 2, coinciding with Sudeep's birthday, although the makers have yet to officially confirm this.
Apart from Sudeep, the film reportedly features Kubbra Sait, Rahul Dev and Sai Kumar in prominent roles, with William David handling cinematography.