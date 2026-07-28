Naveen Sajju eyes a commercial turn with Vinay Krishna's next

Fresh off the success of Lo Naveena, singer-actor Naveen Sajju has signed his next film, which will be directed by Vinay Krishna. Known for Seizer and Hunter, Vinay recently made his Tamil directorial debut with Worker. This project will be his third Kannada film and his first collaboration with Naveen.
The announcement comes weeks after Lo Naveena, Naveen's debut as a lead actor, completed a 50-day theatrical run. The film is now streaming on Prime Video, where it continues to reach a wider audience.
Speaking to Cinema Express, Naveen says the yet-to-be-titled film is a raw story blending comedy and romance, but it is also his most commercial outing as an actor. "I've started taking acting very seriously. The character I've been given is unlike anything I've done before, and I'm excited to begin shooting," he says.
The makers are currently working on the title Subha, with the tagline 'Evanu Nimella Obba'. Naveen says the title suits both the protagonist and the film's overall tone, adding that its simplicity makes it memorable.
Produced by Uday Kumar ST, and Arun Kumar C under the Sri Ranga Combines banner, the film features Sadhu Kokila in a key role. Shooting is scheduled to begin in August.
Naveen says he will first travel to the US for the Akka Sammelana celebrations before returning to start filming. He also confirms that he will only be acting in the film and not contributing as a singer. Music director Chandan Shetty is currently attached to compose the soundtrack.
Following the response to Lo Naveena, the new film gives Naveen another opportunity to establish himself as a leading actor while exploring a more mainstream space.