Tarush: One or two bad films shouldn't keep people away from theatres

Before taking the leap into films, Tarush worked in a corporate role, but he always knew where he truly belonged. "Even at my desk, I was writing stories. My mind was always somewhere else. I felt I wasn't being fair to the company because cinema was all I could think about. That's when I decided to leave. I knew I wanted to become a director."



While the shift wouldn't have been easy, Tarush's biggest support was his mother, who also convinced his father to support his dreams. Tarush points out that this support also gave him the confidence to take up multiple responsibilities in Jolly, even if that wasn't the original plan. "We didn't always have enough people, and we couldn't afford everything we wanted. Short films taught me to step into different roles. If someone didn't turn up, we'd do the job ourselves. That experience stayed with me. Even on Jolly, I handled different departments because the situation demanded it."