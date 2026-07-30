Tarush: One or two bad films shouldn't keep people away from theatres

When producer Umapathy recently spoke about the challenges facing the Kannada film industry at the trailer launch of Jolly, Tarush found himself nodding in agreement. As someone preparing for his upcoming release, he knows that making a film is only half the battle. Getting it to theatres is another challenge altogether. With Jolly, releasing on July 31, Tarush makes his debut as a director while also playing the lead. He has written, edited, and even penned lyrics for the film. It wasn't a decision driven by the desire to do everything. Circumstances demanded it. "I've been part of a couple of projects that never released. This film is born from that passion. If making the film was one battle, bringing it to theatres was another. We've crossed that stage, and now the film belongs to the audience," says Tarush.
Produced by Brij Yadav and Nagaveni N under the banners TBY Creations and Shri Adhishiva Creations, Jolly is a relationship drama with romance, comedy and action. "Today, a small misunderstanding is enough to create distance. It happens between friends, families and couples. We lose people because we lose patience. That is where the story of Jolly comes from," says Tarush, who believes that his work in theatre continues to be his biggest influence. "Theatre is my foundation. It teaches discipline. It teaches you to use whatever is available and still put on a performance. Kasadinda rasa, that's what theatre is. But theatre alone cannot build your future."
Recalling when the seeds of his cinematic journey were sown in his life, Tarush says, "I grew up watching Dr Rajkumar films and imitating his scenes at home. Later, I performed an Upendra song on stage. The whistles and applause I received that day stayed with me. An artist doesn't ask for anything more."
Before taking the leap into films, Tarush worked in a corporate role, but he always knew where he truly belonged. "Even at my desk, I was writing stories. My mind was always somewhere else. I felt I wasn't being fair to the company because cinema was all I could think about. That's when I decided to leave. I knew I wanted to become a director."
While the shift wouldn't have been easy, Tarush's biggest support was his mother, who also convinced his father to support his dreams. Tarush points out that this support also gave him the confidence to take up multiple responsibilities in Jolly, even if that wasn't the original plan. "We didn't always have enough people, and we couldn't afford everything we wanted. Short films taught me to step into different roles. If someone didn't turn up, we'd do the job ourselves. That experience stayed with me. Even on Jolly, I handled different departments because the situation demanded it."
But it isn't a one-man show either, and Tarush acknowledges the various people whose efforts gave fruition to his vision. "Our cinematographer, technicians and every member of the team worked beyond their responsibilities. Bhuvan Master also supported us. Without that teamwork, this film wouldn't have been possible."
With the growing discussion about people not turning up to watch films in theatres, Tarush says, "We all have a prayer room at home, but we still visit a temple. In the same way, people may watch films at home, but they come to theatres hoping for an experience. One or two disappointing films shouldn't make them lose faith in theatres."
Coming back to Jolly, Tarush insists that entertainment is the primary goal, and he is not preaching anything to the audience. "The story begins with love, takes different turns and finally comes back to love. That thread runs through the entire film."
The film also carries a tribute inspired by one of Dr Puneeth Rajkumar's films, something Tarush says blended naturally into the narrative. As Jolly gets ready for release, Tarush's request to audiences is straightforward. "The same people who encouraged films like KGF, Kantara and Su From So should also support newcomers. Every filmmaker begins somewhere. Watch our films first, and then decide whether we've earned your support."