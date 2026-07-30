AVR Entertainment to release Anurag Kashyap's 8 in 16 languages

Anurag Kashyap's first Kannada film as an actor, 8, has wrapped shooting and entered post-production. Produced by AVR Entertainment and directed by Sujay Shastry, the film is now targeting a September theatrical release, after Toxic hits the theatres.
Producer Aravind Venkatesh Reddy is planning an ambitious worldwide release for the film in 16 languages. While an official announcement is expected shortly, the makers have confirmed that 8 will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and in English among other languages. Details of the remaining language releases will be announced in the coming weeks.
The film's team had earlier unveiled the film's first glimpse, introducing the central character without revealing much about the story. Built around the idea of second chances, 8 explores how one opportunity can change the course of a person's life.
And the buzz has been around Anurag Kashyap's role. The popular filmmaker, who has been appearing in interesting characters across south Indian languages, is making his acting debut in Kannada with 8.
The film is directed by Sujay Shastry, whose previous work includes Gubbi Mele Brahmastra. Cinematography is by Guruprasad Narnad, while Pratheek Shetty has handled the editing.
With post-production underway, AVR Entertainment is expected to announce the film's release date and its multilingual rollout soon.