Dhananjaya's Anna From Mexico locks Christmas release

With Anna From Mexico now locking the December 24 Christmas release slot, attention shifts to Dhananjaya's other much-awaited film, 666 Operation Dream Theatre, directed by Hemanth M Rao. The thriller, which also stars Shivarajkumar, was expected to arrive later this year. However, with Anna From Mexico occupying the year-end window, it remains to be seen whether 666 Operation Dream Theatre will be released earlier in the year or pushed to 2027. An official announcement on its release plans is awaited.