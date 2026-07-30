Dhananjaya's Anna From Mexico locks Christmas release

After a brief break from the big screen, Dhananjaya is gearing up for his return with Anna From Mexico, which is eyeing a theatrical release on December 24, capitalising on the lucrative Christmas holiday window. With shooting wrapped up, the film has entered post-production.
The Christmas corridor has increasingly become a preferred release window for filmmakers, and Anna From Mexico joins the list of Kannada films targeting the festive audience. The film also reunites Dhananjaya with director Shankar Guru, marking their second collaboration after the successful Badava Rascal.
While the project was initially conceived as an out-and-out action entertainer, the makers eventually reworked it into a family-oriented commercial film. Interestingly, several actors from Badava Rascal return for the new film, including Nagabhushan and Poorchandra Mysuru. Veteran actor Rangayana Raghu joins the cast, while Reeshma Nanaiah plays the female lead opposite Dhananjaya.
The technical team includes music composer Vasuki Vaibhav, cinematographer SK Rao, editor Ajay, and art director Guna. The film is produced by Satya Rayala's Rayala Studios in association with Aaira Films, with Anand Audio and Zee Studios backing the project.
With Anna From Mexico now locking the December 24 Christmas release slot, attention shifts to Dhananjaya's other much-awaited film, 666 Operation Dream Theatre, directed by Hemanth M Rao. The thriller, which also stars Shivarajkumar, was expected to arrive later this year. However, with Anna From Mexico occupying the year-end window, it remains to be seen whether 666 Operation Dream Theatre will be released earlier in the year or pushed to 2027. An official announcement on its release plans is awaited.