Suchendra Prasad, Suman Ranganath's murder mystery Tadviruddha to release this week

Tadviruddha, starring Suchendra Prasad, Suman Ranganath and Vikram, is set to arrive in theatres this week. Produced under the Charmion Motion Pictures banner, the film is directed by Vinod J Raj, who has also handled the cinematography and editing.
Set in the 1990s, Tadviruddha is an investigative murder mystery that centres on five key characters whose lives become intertwined as the story unfolds. Along with the lead trio, the cast includes Aishwarya B Shetty, Suvin Gowda, Pooja Gowda and Abhilash in important roles.
Director Vinod J Raj says the film's title explains the central idea behind the narrative. "The word Tadviruddha means acting against reality. That thought forms the basis of the story and influences the decisions made by the characters," he explains, adding, "It is an investigative thriller with a strong character-driven narrative," he says.
The period setting is another pivotal aspect of the film. By placing the story in the 1990s, the makers attempt to create a backdrop that complements the mystery while grounding the characters and their relationships in a different time.
Speaking about the film's theatrical release, Vinod says the team hopes the combination of a period setting, a murder mystery and a character-focused screenplay will appeal to audiences.