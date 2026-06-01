John Vijay joins Halka Don

Kannada cinema continues to draw talent from across industries, and the latest to join the fold is John Vijay. Known for his work across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, the actor has now come on board Halka Don, the upcoming film produced by KP Sreekanth. The producer has backed successful Kannada films such as Tagaru, Salaga, and UI, and is producing Halka Don under the Venus Entertainers banner. The upcoming film marks the production house’s fourth venture and stars Pramod in the lead, with Amrutha Iyengar playing the female lead.
John Vijay was previously seen in Prithvi, starring the late Puneeth Rajkumar, and Yash’s Gajakessari. Now, Halka Don marks his return to Kannada cinema in what is said to be a pivotal role. Welcoming him to the film, the makers unveiled a poster carrying the line, 'The Game Just Got Bigger'. Directed by Chaluva, the film carries the tagline 'Sai Kumar Fan', with veteran actor Sai Kumar set to appear in a special role. Halka Don is being simultaneously made in Kannada and Telugu.
With music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Satya Hegde, the film is progressing at a brisk pace. The makers are eyeing a release later this year.