John Vijay joins Halka Don

Kannada cinema continues to draw talent from across industries, and the latest to join the fold is John Vijay. Known for his work across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, the actor has now come on board Halka Don, the upcoming film produced by KP Sreekanth. The producer has backed successful Kannada films such as Tagaru, Salaga, and UI, and is producing Halka Don under the Venus Entertainers banner. The upcoming film marks the production house’s fourth venture and stars Pramod in the lead, with Amrutha Iyengar playing the female lead.