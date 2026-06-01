Karthik Sharma: I waited till I trusted myself with the story

“I have done title songs and music for more than 100 TV serials and shows. It kept me creatively occupied, but somewhere in the background, I had this script with me.” That script remained with him for nearly 12 years before taking shape as Bhavaantara. Interestingly, he says the film did not begin with commercial positioning in mind. “It started as an arthouse film. That was the original instinct. But while making it, we realised the story had emotional accessibility beyond that space. We did not change the core; we only understood better how to present it.” The film, based on real-life incidents that happened in Tamil Nadu, explores transgender lives and transitions. Sharma is careful while speaking about the subject, perhaps aware of how easily stories around gender identity are reduced to messaging. “At its heart, this is a love story. The transgender world is part of the setting and emotional truth of the film. But I did not want to make something that looked at them from the outside. I wanted intimacy. To the best of my knowledge, this kind of story has not been explored in South Indian cinema.”