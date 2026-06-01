Ravichandran turns inward with Crazy Prayana: 'No journey ends without Ramayana and Mahabharata'

Launched as a tribute to his cinematic journey and his audiences over the years, Crazy Prayana carries the emotional weight of a man looking back while still focused on what lies ahead. The song opens with a striking thought: “No journey ends without the Ramayana and Mahabharata.” Paired with the English refrain, “There is no journey without war and pain,” the track sets the tone for a meditation on struggle, survival, and self-discovery.