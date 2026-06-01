Ravichandran turns inward with Crazy Prayana: 'No journey ends without Ramayana and Mahabharata'

For Ravichandran, cinema has never been just about entertainment. It is about memory, emotion, faith, and fantasy. When he marked his 65th birthday with Crazy Prayana, the release felt more like a personal letter written in music than a celebratory single.
Launched as a tribute to his cinematic journey and his audiences over the years, Crazy Prayana carries the emotional weight of a man looking back while still focused on what lies ahead. The song opens with a striking thought: “No journey ends without the Ramayana and Mahabharata.” Paired with the English refrain, “There is no journey without war and pain,” the track sets the tone for a meditation on struggle, survival, and self-discovery.
However, Crazy Prayana doesn’t dive deep into philosophy for long. It quickly turns intimate.
Ravichandran revisits the foundations of his life, acknowledging his parents as the guiding force behind his journey. His father’s faith and his mother’s love become emotional anchors in a song that serves as a thank-you note to the Kannada audiences. The lyrics suggest that the support of the Kannada people gave color and purpose to his creative life.
The song also touches on key moments from his artistic past. References to Premaloka and composer Hamsalekha bring back an era that reshaped romance and music in Kannada cinema. Spiritual chants like “Govinda Govinda,” “Hara Hara Mahadeva,” and “Om Namah Shivaya” give the composition a reflective quality, shifting the focus from applause to introspection.
Among the most powerful moments are lines that reflect on life’s unpredictability. The song talks about how close ones drift away while strangers become companions, and every meeting offers a lesson. Then comes the reveal. “I Am God. The Crazy. The silent spectator. The invisible destroyer. The magical. The musical. The miracle.”
This declaration is not just poetic. It connects directly to Ravichandran’s long-held project, I Am God. In an earlier conversation with Cinema Express, he described the film as one shaped with the help of artificial intelligence, calling AI his “best companion.” For Ravichandran, technology does not replace creativity. It helps him unlock ideas that have long resided in his imagination.
At 65, the Crazy Star is not just revisiting his past. He is getting audiences ready for the next act of his journey.