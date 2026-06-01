Sanjana Anand to star alongside Ganesh in Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva

Known for Chemistry of Kariyappa, Sanjana was recently seen in Ekka alongside Yuva Rajkumar and in Hayagriva with Danveerrah. She also awaits the release of Bail, which stars Shivarajkumar and Deekshith Shetty. With Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva, Sanjana adds another interesting project to her filmography. The film marks her first collaboration with Ganesh, and Sanjana is said to have already joined the sets. An official announcement regarding her inclusion is expected from the makers in the upcoming days.