Sanjana Anand to star alongside Ganesh in Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva

Director Ramennahalli Jagannatha’s Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva, starring Ganesh, is currently under production. The film has completed its first shooting schedule in Bengaluru, with the team preparing to resume filming soon. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the cast, CE has learnt that actor Sanjana Anand has been finalised as the female lead opposite Ganesh.
Known for Chemistry of Kariyappa, Sanjana was recently seen in Ekka alongside Yuva Rajkumar and in Hayagriva with Danveerrah. She also awaits the release of Bail, which stars Shivarajkumar and Deekshith Shetty. With Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva, Sanjana adds another interesting project to her filmography. The film marks her first collaboration with Ganesh, and Sanjana is said to have already joined the sets. An official announcement regarding her inclusion is expected from the makers in the upcoming days.
For Jagannatha, the project carries a personal connection. A long-time admirer of Ganesh’s Mungaru Male, a film he has reportedly revisited several times, the director has written Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva as a family-oriented emotional drama. Music for the film is composed by Arjun Janya, bringing back the successful combination seen in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. The supporting cast also includes Achyuth Kumar and Rangaayana Raghu.
Apart from Tamma Sukhagamana Bayasuva, Ganesh also has Brinda Vihaari, which is set to be his next release. He also has Pinnaka and Your Sincerely Raam, both progressing through different stages of production.