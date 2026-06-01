Hombale Films enters Mumbai with bilingual hip-hop musical

Hombale Films, the production house behind Rajakumara, KGF, Salaar, Kantara, and the animated venture Mahavatar Narasimha, is now turning its focus to Mumbai. The banner has announced its next ambitious chapter, a bilingual hip-hop musical titled Yeto Ka Naay (YKN–Pehla Vaar). Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye, the film marks Hombale’s formal entry into Mumbai’s film space. Set against the pulse and chaos of Mumbai, Yeto Ka Naay is being made as a Marathi-Hindi bilingual and is slated for release by the end of 2026.
While the makers are tight-lipped about the plot details, Hombale appears to be exploring a different creative space with the upcoming project, which is said to be aimed at the younger, Gen Z audiences. Unlike the banner’s previous high-energy action spectacles, Yeto Ka Naay takes the route of a hip-hop musical rooted in contemporary culture, signalling a fresh direction for the production house.
Speaking about the film, Hombale Films co-founder Chaluve Gowda says the project grew from story rather than commercial calculations. “At Hombale, every film begins with the story. Yeto Ka Naay is a content film that explores a fresh space and speaks to younger audiences. The intention is not to target any particular region but to create a story and musical experience that resonates with today’s generation,” he says. The screenplay has been jointly written by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye, Sujay Jadhav, Srushti Tawade, and Shreyas Sagvekar. Music is composed by AV Prafullachandra, while Harshvir Oberoi handles cinematography. Shooting is currently underway across multiple locations in Mumbai.
The announcement, however, has also raised questions, with many wondering about Hombale’s next move in Kannada cinema. Addressing this, Chaluve Gowda reiterates, “Kannada cinema is our foundation and will always be our priority. We are actively working on Kannada projects, and audiences can definitely expect exciting announcements in the coming months. The Kannada industry will always remain at the heart of Hombale Films, while we continue to explore unique stories from different parts of the country,” he signs off.