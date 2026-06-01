Hombale Films enters Mumbai with bilingual hip-hop musical

The announcement, however, has also raised questions, with many wondering about Hombale’s next move in Kannada cinema. Addressing this, Chaluve Gowda reiterates, “Kannada cinema is our foundation and will always be our priority. We are actively working on Kannada projects, and audiences can definitely expect exciting announcements in the coming months. The Kannada industry will always remain at the heart of Hombale Films, while we continue to explore unique stories from different parts of the country,” he signs off.