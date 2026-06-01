KD: The Devil heads to OTT

Dhruva Sarja’s KD: The Devil will make its OTT debut on Zee5 from June 5, a little over a month after its theatrical release on April 30. Directed by Prem, this big-budget action drama will stream in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Set in Bengaluru’s underworld during the 1970s, KD: The Devil follows Kalidasa, or KD, a young man shaped by loyalty, family bonds, and the harsh realities of power. The story explores themes of brotherhood, revenge, and political rivalry. Prem presents this period drama on a grand scale.
Dhruva Sarja plays the lead role with a raw and rugged screen presence. He leads a film that blends action with emotional conflict.
The ensemble cast is one of the film’s biggest attractions. Alongside Dhruva, it includes Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Vandan, Suraj, Deepika Gowda, and Ravi Shankar in key roles. Sudeep’s special appearance also sparked conversation and curiosity among the audience before the film's release.
Produced by KVN Productions, KD: The Devil has the feel of a multi-starrer targeting a pan-India audience. Arjun Janya composed the film’s music and background score, while William David took care of the cinematography. The dialogues were written by Kraanthi Kumar.