Komal mirrors real life in Tenali DA, LLB

The film’s muhurat ceremony was held recently, and the first look was also revealed. What makes Tenali DA, LL.B. stand apart is not merely its courtroom setting or legal drama, but the personal connection its lead actor shares with the role. For Komal, playing a lawyer is more than just another character. “Becoming a lawyer was my father’s dream for me. Now, through cinema, I am finally wearing the black coat. The role is very special,” Komal said during the launch event.