Komal mirrors real life in Tenali DA, LLB

Comedy star Komal Kumar is stepping into unfamiliar yet deeply personal territory with Tenali DA, LL.B. While audiences have long known him for his comic timing and entertaining screen presence, his upcoming film brings an interesting overlap between reel and real life. Komal, who studied LLB in real life, will now be seen donning the black coat on screen for the very first time.
The film’s muhurat ceremony was held recently, and the first look was also revealed. What makes Tenali DA, LL.B. stand apart is not merely its courtroom setting or legal drama, but the personal connection its lead actor shares with the role. For Komal, playing a lawyer is more than just another character. “Becoming a lawyer was my father’s dream for me. Now, through cinema, I am finally wearing the black coat. The role is very special,” Komal said during the launch event.
The emotional connection added another layer to the celebrations. Veteran actor and Komal’s elder brother, Jaggesh, attended the ceremony and gave the ceremonial clap to mark the film’s beginning. In a symbolic gesture, he also gifted Komal a black lawyer’s coat after the muhurat, turning the moment into one of encouragement and family pride.
Jaggesh expressed confidence in the project, calling it a film backed by strong content and wishing his younger brother success.
The event also received blessings from Nirmalananda Mahaswamiji of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt.
Directed by Siddruv Siddu, Tenali DA, LL.B. is set to present Komal in a refreshing avatar. The director believes the story naturally suits the actor, particularly because of his real-life legal background. “When Komal sir heard the story, he was impressed immediately. Since he has studied law in real life, it becomes an added advantage for us and gives the character more authenticity,” said the filmmaker.
Joining Komal in the film is Kajal Kunder, who will be seen next in Mango Pachcha. This is her first collaboration with Komal. While keeping details about her role under wraps, the actor shared her excitement about collaborating with Komal. Akshita Bopayya also plays an important role in the film.
Backed by Santosh Mayappa, Pradeep Kumar Mahalingaiah, Renuka Prasad and the director himself, the film has music by Ritwik Muralidharan and cinematography by Uday Leela.
With Tenali DA, LL.B., Komal appears ready to move beyond familiar comic spaces and explore a character that mirrors a chapter from his own life.