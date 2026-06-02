Shivarajkumar: Peddi felt like my own film

Will we be seeing Shivarajkumar in the upcoming biggie directed by Nelson, which marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan? "As a fan, I want to watch Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together on screen. That itself is magic. I do not want anybody else there. But if an opportunity comes, nothing like it. Of course, Nelson will decide, and he knows best," says the actor, who gradually veers the conversation into politics, especially the meteoric rise of actor-turned-politician Vijay, the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. "Through his films, Vijay always hinted at what he wanted to become," says Shivarajkumar, adding, "He wants to contribute, and he is handling it intelligently. I respect every politician, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Yediyurappa, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All we look forward to is that whoever comes should serve society." However, he is quick to shut down any insinuations about his political entry. "I do not have the patience. I am happy serving people differently," he says with a smile.