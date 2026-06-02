Shivarajkumar: Peddi felt like my own film

For a star who has spent decades carrying films as a leading man, Shivarajkumar is in an interesting phase of reinvention. After making a memorable impact in Nelson Dilipkumar-Rajinikanth’s Jailer and playing a pivotal role in Dhanush's Captain Miller, Shivarajkumar is now gearing up for Ram Charan's Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Vriddhi Movies, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers. The film, which hits screens on June 4, came to him at a particularly emotional moment because Peddi was among the first projects he resumed after a life-altering surgery.
Shivarajkumar asserts that the road to recovery is not as straightforward as many think. "It took me nearly 1.5 months to settle down. People take recovery lightly, but what I had was a bladder surgery. It is like getting accustomed to a new body," says the actor, who reveals that this road also included the making of Peddi. "The introduction portions of my character were among the first shoots I resumed after surgery. The makers did not mind waiting for me to recover," says Shivarajkumar, adding that he asked the makers of Peddi to move on and cast another actor instead of him to save their resources. However, the team insisted they'd wait for Shivarajkumar to be back.
Even the actor had a change of heart, especially since the film had his 'favourite hero' Ram Charan as the lead. "I like that boy very much. More than a hero, somewhere I felt like I was working with my younger brother," says the actor, who shared a particularly fond memory he had while filming Peddi. "There is one scene where two brothers are talking. When I did that scene with Ram Charan, it genuinely felt like Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) and me were speaking. Even some people on the set felt the same. After that, I did not feel like backing out of the film."
Interestingly, industry conversations suggest that the role was initially imagined differently, with reports claiming that Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi, was considered before the Telugu superstar suggested Shivarajkumar for the part. "It was a blessing, and sometimes these things feel like God’s message. Rajini sir felt I should do Jailer. In the same way, perhaps Chiranjeevi felt I could play this role," says a rather pensive Shivarajkumar, adding, "There are many common emotional factors between Chiranjeevi garu’s family and ours."
Despite his stature and the Rajkumar legacy, it took a long time for Shivarajkumar to venture out of Kannada cinema. "I'd say it came at the right time," points out the superstar. Interestingly, another reason for this recent exploration of non-Kannada films is the kind of love he has been receiving in other industries. "There is so much love I receive across regions. On flights and while travelling, people ask about my health. Audiences from other languages are concerned and shower me with love. I feel lucky."
As an elder statesman of the Kannada film industry, Shivarajkumar also touches upon the conversations surrounding theatre access, and the box-office returns of recent films. "When people say films are not doing well, I also had Bhairathi Ranagal and Ghost that worked," he says, adding, "It is not that people do not want to come to theatres. Films need that pull. Every industry goes through phases." At the same time, he is also pragmatic about the importance of encouraging films from all languages. "I liked how Pawan Kalyan spoke about welcoming films from everywhere. Whether Kannada or any language, cinema should be encouraged," says Shivarajkumar, adding that it is important such chatter doesn't turn confrontational.
"Theatre problems should be handled within the various chambers. Some things are out of our hands. Even if we support or oppose something, it becomes something else altogether. I have faced controversies over the past year, but I believe God is above and will take care," says Shivarajkumar, as he gets back to Peddi mode as he talks about his character in the film, Gournaidu, and how it has left a really strong impression. The role is inspired by the life of the real-life wrestler Kodi Rammurthy Naidu. "I was told about the inspiration, and what I liked was the detailing and preparation."
Shivarajkumar also heaps praise on Team Peddi's ability to cut the viral trailer. "The trailer is cleverly cut and has everyone saying they are a Peddi fan. But Peddi does not become Peddi alone. It is a journey of the people around him, both positive and negative. The people he meets shape him," says the actor, adding that this idea mirrors real life. "Not everything can be positive. There were various circumstances that I had to traverse. Right from my recovery from cancer, difficult phases, meeting good people, interacting with bad people, understanding the society.... Life is a journey."
Despite Peddi being the film he shot during recovery, Shivarajkumar featured in a fair share of action sequences, and he credits the environment around him for acing these scenes. "The love became motivation," he says, adding, "The affection on the sets, from family, friends, industry, and fans, pushed me. It was not emotional pressure. It was genuine care."
Shivarajkumar also speaks warmly about carrying the Kannada identity into other industries. "There is always love for our people," he says. "Everywhere, conversations about Dr Rajkumar happen, and Appu has fans everywhere." The actor also points out that the Peddi set never felt unfamiliar. "I became comfortable with Telugu. Ram Charan made me comfortable. I never felt I was doing an other-language film. It felt like my own film," says Shivarajkumar.
His impact through pivotal roles has also sparked a different discussion. Have Jailer and now Peddi made him realize that a strong character role can have as much impact as a lead role? "It depends on who presents it," he says, crediting Nelson, Buchi Babu Sana, and Arun Matheswaran. "Nelson was the first to make me do a cameo. Cameos rarely create magic, but sometimes they do, like the character Narasimha I played in Jailer, and Suriya as Rolex in Vikram."
Despite having so many years of experience, Shivarajkumar remains amazed by the reach of cinema. "I hear people from North India, Nepal, and Pakistan talking about our films and watching dubbed versions. It depends on how they see an actor," shares Shivarajkumar, who quickly points out that the audiences outside Karnataka are not seeing a new Shivarajkumar. "I have a handful of powerful roles in Kannada too. Tagaru, Bhairathi Ranagal, Ghost, 45. Even my look in Bail became a talking point. Sudeep recently told me he saw Rajkumar in that look. One superstar appreciating another is not easy."
However, as someone who has carried solo leads for decades, is the superstar really comfortable embracing this transition? "It is okay with me. I want to prove I can fit into both spaces, being a hero and also playing strong, pivotal characters," says Shivarajkumar, who lists out the exciting projects in the pipeline. "There is Bail, the Gummadi Narsaiah project, and a special appearance in Hemanth M Rao's 666 Operation Dream Theatre. I won't be doing cameos for the sake of it. There needs to be some specialty, and that is there in the Hemanth project."
Will we be seeing Shivarajkumar in the upcoming biggie directed by Nelson, which marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan? "As a fan, I want to watch Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together on screen. That itself is magic. I do not want anybody else there. But if an opportunity comes, nothing like it. Of course, Nelson will decide, and he knows best," says the actor, who gradually veers the conversation into politics, especially the meteoric rise of actor-turned-politician Vijay, the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. "Through his films, Vijay always hinted at what he wanted to become," says Shivarajkumar, adding, "He wants to contribute, and he is handling it intelligently. I respect every politician, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Yediyurappa, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All we look forward to is that whoever comes should serve society." However, he is quick to shut down any insinuations about his political entry. "I do not have the patience. I am happy serving people differently," he says with a smile.