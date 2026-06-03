Viveka: There was no pressure of launching an actor from a film family

This support grew multifold with Sudeep's presence. "Half the industry approaches Sudeep with trailers, ideas, and scripts. Only a few get the opportunity to discuss their film with him and receive feedback. For me, it felt like a blessing. He was there throughout as a guiding force. We discussed everything before shooting started, so everybody had clarity. In terms of freedom, I have shot the film exactly the way it was written. There were no compromises," says Viveka, who shares that he is also happy about launching the superstar's nephew, Sanchith. "Everybody knows Sanchith wanted to become a director. That academic understanding of cinema shows in his behaviour. Once he arrived on set, he surrendered completely to the script. There was no baggage of launching an actor from a film family. He was delightful to work with."