Koragajja eyes global release in six languages including Chinese

Mounted on a reported budget exceeding Rs 40 crore, Koragajja is also preparing for a multilingual release across six languages. According to the makers, the film is being dubbed into Assamese, English and Chinese alongside other language versions, making a significant overseas push.

Speaking at a recent media interaction, producer Trivikrama Sapalya said the film’s content has already attracted interest from international distributors, including companies based in Hong Kong and Beijing, who have approached the team for overseas rights.