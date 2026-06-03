Koragajja eyes global release in six languages including Chinese

Koragajja, directed by Sudheer Attavar and produced by Trivikrama Sapalya, is currently undergoing an extensive 3D conversion, placing itself as Kannada cinema’s first feature to transition from 2D to 3D during post-production.
Originally prepared for release earlier this year following a grand audio launch under the Zee Music banner, the makers later chose to upgrade the project to 3D with a wider global market in mind. The conversion work, now underway in Kochi and Chennai, is aimed at delivering international technical standards.
Mounted on a reported budget exceeding Rs 40 crore, Koragajja is also preparing for a multilingual release across six languages. According to the makers, the film is being dubbed into Assamese, English and Chinese alongside other language versions, making a significant overseas push.
Speaking at a recent media interaction, producer Trivikrama Sapalya said the film’s content has already attracted interest from international distributors, including companies based in Hong Kong and Beijing, who have approached the team for overseas rights.
In a gesture that has drawn attention within industry circles, producer Trivikrama Sapalya has gifted director Sudheer Attavar a luxury 3BHK apartment, reportedly valued at Rs 1.75 crore, recognising his commitment to the film over the past three years. The gift comes even before the film’s release and reflects the confidence surrounding the ambitious project.
Actor Bhavya, who plays Panjandayi in the film, described the experience as deeply personal, saying the project had strengthened her spiritual connection. Editor Vidyadhar Shetty confirmed that the team is working toward completing the 3D process in time for Koragajja’s planned global theatrical release this August.