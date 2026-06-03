Balaramana Dinagalu locks release date

Rather than revisiting old memories, Balaramana Dinagalu expands the world of Aa Dinagalu through a fresh perspective. Set in Bengaluru of the 1980s and inspired by real incidents, the film follows Balarama, played by Vinod Prabhakar, navigating a city shaped by crime, power struggles, and survival. For Chaitanya, the film marks a return to the gritty storytelling terrain that earned him both critical acclaim and a loyal following.