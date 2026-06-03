Balaramana Dinagalu locks release date

Nearly two decades after Aa Dinagalu became a defining chapter in Kannada cinema’s underworld storytelling, director KM Chaitanya is returning to the streets and shadows that once captivated audiences. His latest film, Balaramana Dinagalu, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 26.
Adding momentum to the project is KVN Productions, which has stepped in to distribute the film, lending strong backing to the Vinod Prabhakar-starrer as it gears up for release.
Rather than revisiting old memories, Balaramana Dinagalu expands the world of Aa Dinagalu through a fresh perspective. Set in Bengaluru of the 1980s and inspired by real incidents, the film follows Balarama, played by Vinod Prabhakar, navigating a city shaped by crime, power struggles, and survival. For Chaitanya, the film marks a return to the gritty storytelling terrain that earned him both critical acclaim and a loyal following.
Produced by Padmavathi Jayaram and Shreyas under the Padmavathi Films banner, the film has quietly built curiosity through its promotional material. The teaser and two songs released so far hint at a raw period crime drama while presenting Vinod in what appears to be one of his most intense screen outings in recent years.
Priya Anand, who has worked in Rajakumara, James, and Orange, will star alongside Vinod in the film, which also features Atul Kulkarni, Sharath Lohitashwa, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Bigg Boss fame Vinay Gowda in pivotal roles.
The film brings together an interesting technical team, with Santhosh Narayanan composing music for a KM Chaitanya film for the first time, while cinematographer HC Venu and editor Haridas handle the visual and editing departments. With the release day nearing, the makers are now preparing to unveil the trailer.