Jadeshaa K Hampi, Yuva Rajkumar in talks for a new project

Yuva Rajkumar seems to be planning his next steps carefully. The actor, who made his debut with Yuva, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, followed it up with Ekka, directed by Rohit Padaki. With his early choices, Yuva appears keen on working with filmmakers who bring a clear creative voice to their projects.
Recently, reports surfaced about Yuva Rajkumar being in discussions with writer-director Jadeshaa K Hampi. While neither the filmmaker nor the actor has officially confirmed the development, industry sources suggest that talks are underway for a new project.
Jadeshaa's films like Raja Hamsa, Gentleman, Guru Shishyaru, and Landlord, reflect his inclination towards rooted stories and character-driven narratives.
Apart from directing, Jadeshaa gained recognition as the writer of Kaatera, starring Darshan and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir. The film connected with audiences through its rural backdrop and emotional storytelling. Jadeshaa's writing style has been noted for blending drama with social and emotional conflict, establishing him as a distinctive voice among contemporary Kannada filmmakers.
The actor and filmmaker are understood to have been holding discussions about a script.