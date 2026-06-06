Chandru Achar's Panchamukhi locks release date

The makers of Panchamukhi recently unveiled its trailer and video songs and announced that the film will hit the screens on June 26. Produced under the SP Productions banner, the film is written, directed, and headlined by Chandru Achar.
Announcing the release date, Chandru Achar described Panchamukhi as a horror entertainer that also incorporates commercial elements aimed at a wider audience. The film began production a few years ago, but its release was delayed due to various reasons.
Chandru noted that Panchamukhi was made on a modest budget and credited the support of the cast and crew for helping bring the project to completion. He also thanked the technicians and artists who worked on the film, adding that many of them participated without taking remuneration.
The film marks Spoorthi Manohar's debut as a female lead. Music director Aaron Karthik Venkatesh has composed four songs for the film. The technical team also includes cinematographer Praveen Poojary and editor Aravind JP Mallu.