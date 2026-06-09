Hemanth M Rao: There were talks to make Godhi Banna... with Amitabh Bachchan

Looking back at the journey, Hemanth says, “While I mark 10 years of my career, it is to be noted that even before Godhi Banna... I had another film that stopped just after the muhurath. One of the reasons Godhi Banna... became even more special was that. From there to here, it’s a big deal for me." Understanding that such second chances do not happen for everyone, Hemanth is sure he'd never take the medium for granted. “Doing cinema is a privilege. Very few people get this opportunity. For me, there is nothing beyond cinema. I’m thankful to the audience and feel fortunate every day that I get to make films.”