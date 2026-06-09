All Ok attempts something new with 'Ninna Bitre', featuring Shanvi Srivastava

Kannada independent music continues to push creative boundaries, and singer-rapper All Ok is ready with yet another distinctive offering. His next single, 'Ninna Bitre', featuring actor Shanvi Srivastava, is set for release on June 11, bringing with it a refreshing visual and musical concept.
What makes 'Ninna Bitre' stand apart is its unusual picturisation. The music video has been shot across two different locations and unfolds as a split-screen love story. While All Ok's portions were filmed in Canada, Shanvi's segments were shot in Mangaluru, capturing a warm, homely atmosphere and everyday moments. Interestingly, the two protagonists never meet in the video.
"It is a split-screen love story where two people are deeply in love, but they never actually share the same frame," says All Ok. "The emotions are conveyed symbolically, showing how two people can remain connected despite the distance between them."
The song also introduces a fresh musical flavour. "This is a sync-song rap format, something that hasn't really been attempted in Kannada music before. It is a new genre and a variation that we wanted to experiment with. The entire team worked incredibly hard to bring this vision alive. Sunayana Suresh handled the casting, while Lakshmi Krishna designed the costumes," says All Ok, who hopes Kannada independent music makes its mark internationally."
For Shanvi, 'Ninna Bitre' marks a special experience outside the world of cinema. "The song is about someone who may be far away physically, but is constantly present in your thoughts. It beautifully blends rap and melody with meaningful lyrics. As an actor, working on a single is always fun because artists have the freedom to experiment," says Shanvi, who also talks in detail about the man behind the music of 'Ninna Bitre'. "Collaborating with All Ok was exciting because his music reaches a different audience. Singles allow me to connect with music lovers beyond geographical boundaries. The best part is that you simply flow with the process. Here, the real stars are All Ok and the music, I'm just an addition."
On the film front, Shanvi is awaiting the release of her film with director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar and has also completed a Malayalam project. She also a few other films in various stages of discussion.