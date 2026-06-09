All Ok attempts something new with 'Ninna Bitre', featuring Shanvi Srivastava

For Shanvi, 'Ninna Bitre' marks a special experience outside the world of cinema. "The song is about someone who may be far away physically, but is constantly present in your thoughts. It beautifully blends rap and melody with meaningful lyrics. As an actor, working on a single is always fun because artists have the freedom to experiment," says Shanvi, who also talks in detail about the man behind the music of 'Ninna Bitre'. "Collaborating with All Ok was exciting because his music reaches a different audience. Singles allow me to connect with music lovers beyond geographical boundaries. The best part is that you simply flow with the process. Here, the real stars are All Ok and the music, I'm just an addition."