Telugu choreographer Aata Sandeep debuts as hero in Namma Range Rover

A film named after a luxury SUV naturally raises questions. The makers of Namma Ranger Rover are aware of that curiosity, and according to director OSR Kumar, the reason behind the title is closely tied to the story itself.
The film's teaser was recently unveiled at an event attended by members of the film fraternity, industry bodies and prominent public figures. OSR Kumar, who previously directed short films, makes his feature debut with Namma Ranger Rover. "The title suits the story perfectly. Why it is called Namma Ranger Rover is something audiences will understand when they watch the film," he said, adding that the team is preparing for a release next month.
The film introduces Telugu choreographer Aata Sandeep as a leading man, while Meghana Rajput plays the female lead. The supporting cast includes Aravind Rao, Bank Janardhan and Yathiraj. While Raja Shivashankar handled the cinematography, Guruprasad edited the film.
Produced by Dr Moulasharif CK under the CMM Hindustan Films banner, the project is the producer's third venture. A Supreme Court advocate from Bagepalli, Moulasharif, said he was drawn to the story when it was narrated to him and hopes to continue backing content-driven films in the future.