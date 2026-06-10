Aishwarya Rajesh set for Kannada debut

Having gained first-hand experience working on a couple of projects in various creative capacities, Amogh Vijay has now penned an original script that he will direct himself. The project, backed by US-based production house Mvrick Productions, is currently in the early stages of pre-production, with shooting likely to commence in September. The makers are also planning to release the film in Tamil and Telugu. An official announcement, including details of the supporting cast and crew, is expected in the coming months.