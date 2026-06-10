Aishwarya Rajesh set for Kannada debut

For filmmaker Amogh Vijay, the dream of directing a Kannada film has remained alive despite spending nearly a decade in the United States. Since moving there in 2016, the aspiring director has maintained a strong connection to Kannada cinema, and that long-cherished ambition is now finally taking shape.
Amogh Vijay is all set to direct a film that will be headlined by acclaimed actor Aishwarya Rajesh, which will be the actor's first Kannada-language project.
Having gained first-hand experience working on a couple of projects in various creative capacities, Amogh Vijay has now penned an original script that he will direct himself. The project, backed by US-based production house Mvrick Productions, is currently in the early stages of pre-production, with shooting likely to commence in September. The makers are also planning to release the film in Tamil and Telugu. An official announcement, including details of the supporting cast and crew, is expected in the coming months.
The development is particularly interesting because Aishwarya Rajesh has long been a name associated with Kannada cinema, even though none of those collaborations materialised. She was previously attached to Uttarakaanda, starring Dhananjaya, which is yet to go on floors. Reports had also linked her to a potential project opposite Dhruva Sarja. Now, it appears that her Kannada debut will finally happen through Amogh Vijay's film.
Over the years, Aishwarya has earned a reputation for choosing performance-driven roles over conventional commercial outings. From her award-winning turn in the Tamil film Kaaka Muttai to acclaimed performances in Kanaa, where she played an aspiring cricketer, and Farhana, a psychological drama that showcased her versatility, the actor has consistently demonstrated her ability to carry complex narratives.
The actor continues to stay busy across multiple industries. She has a packed slate of Tamil and Telugu projects and is known for choosing films that blend strong content with mainstream appeal.
For Amogh Vijay, collaborating with an actor of Aishwarya Rajesh's calibre for his Kannada film is a significant step forward. More importantly, the director is said to be assembling an interesting ensemble cast and is already in talks with a few actors for pivotal roles. The project represents fulfilment and a homecoming of sorts, with cinema serving as the bridge back to his roots.