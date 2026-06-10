Vijay Kumar: Vijay Sethupathi is a very good soul

Interestingly, the admiration between the two actors extends well beyond the screen. For Vijay Sethupathi, working with Duniya Vijay meant collaborating with an actor he had known about for years. "On the sets, he is very disciplined and talented. Working with him was a happy experience. His grasp of what the director wants in every shot is remarkable, and he always comes prepared," says Vijay Sethupathi.