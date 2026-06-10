Vijay Kumar: Vijay Sethupathi is a very good soul

The teaser of Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road was unveiled recently, carrying all the familiar trademarks of a Puri Jagannadh entertainer, with stylised action, larger-than-life characters, and a world simmering with conflict. But beyond the punches, explosions, and mass moments, the biggest talking point emerging from the first glimpse is the face-off between Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay Kumar, popularly known as Duniya Vijay.
While Vijay Sethupathi headlines the film as a beggar battling impossible odds, Vijay Kumar appears to be the force standing in his way. Sporting a rugged look and an intimidating screen presence, the actor makes a strong impact, reminding audiences why he remains one of the industry's finest performers when given intense roles.
Interestingly, the admiration between the two actors extends well beyond the screen. For Vijay Sethupathi, working with Duniya Vijay meant collaborating with an actor he had known about for years. "On the sets, he is very disciplined and talented. Working with him was a happy experience. His grasp of what the director wants in every shot is remarkable, and he always comes prepared," says Vijay Sethupathi.
Vijay Kumar, who has steadily expanded his creative footprint from acting to directing films like Salaga and Bheema, and his upcoming City Lights, while also working across languages, admits that one of the biggest draws of the project was the opportunity to work alongside Vijay Sethupathi.
"I wanted to observe Vijay Sethupathi closely. He is a very good soul. I was curious to know the human being behind the actor. That is what I liked about him. Once I got to know him better, I realised there is so much more to admire. The list is long," says Vijay Kumar.
The actor also credits Puri Jagannadh for recognising and utilising an actor's strengths. "There is a lot of combat in this film, and the action attracted me as well. Every actor wants to work with directors like Puri Jagannadh. He is one of the masters. As a fan of his work, I want this film to become a super hit."