Kajal Kunder: I know Sanchith is here to stay

Kajal Kunder, who is paired opposite Sanchith in Mango Pachcha, calls it a moment she never imagined when she learnt that Kichcha Sudeep had a role in bringing her into the film. “When I was confirmed by director Viveka, I couldn’t believe it. I am someone who doesn’t take up space easily. My instinct is to step back. So for Sudeep sir to notice me meant everything. I just thanked him. He believed I fit the role, and that is how I became part of the film,” says Kajal.
In Mango Pachcha, Kajal found it easy to step into the skin of her character. “It was a very relatable role. Everything was already in the script. I just had to understand the emotional rhythm and learn the lines. It came naturally,” she says.
Working with debutant Sanchith, however, was a surprise in itself. “From day one, I knew he was here to stay. I never felt he was a newcomer,” she says, and credits his strong technical understanding. “He understands angles, lighting, lenses. He is very well educated behind the scenes.”
Kajal also points to his learning environment and discipline for his ease in front of the screen. “He has an institution at home and keeps learning cinema every day. That reflects in his confidence and screen presence. It is amazing to watch.”