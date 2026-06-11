Kajal Kunder: I know Sanchith is here to stay

Working with debutant Sanchith, however, was a surprise in itself. “From day one, I knew he was here to stay. I never felt he was a newcomer,” she says, and credits his strong technical understanding. “He understands angles, lighting, lenses. He is very well educated behind the scenes.”

Kajal also points to his learning environment and discipline for his ease in front of the screen. “He has an institution at home and keeps learning cinema every day. That reflects in his confidence and screen presence. It is amazing to watch.”