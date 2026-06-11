Roopesh Shetty joins the sets of KP Sreekanth's Halka Don

The cast of Halka Don continues to grow. Actor-director Roopesh Shetty is the latest to join the Kannada-Telugu bilingual entertainer and has already joined lead actors Pramod and Amrutha Iyengar on the film's sets.

Produced by KP Sreekanth under the Venus Entertainers banner and directed by Chala, Halka Don is a commercial entertainer mounted simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. The film marks another major project for Sreekanth, who is known for backing successful films such as Tagaru and Salaga.