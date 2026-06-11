Roopesh Shetty joins the sets of KP Sreekanth's Halka Don

The cast of Halka Don continues to grow. Actor-director Roopesh Shetty is the latest to join the Kannada-Telugu bilingual entertainer and has already joined lead actors Pramod and Amrutha Iyengar on the film's sets.
Produced by KP Sreekanth under the Venus Entertainers banner and directed by Chala, Halka Don is a commercial entertainer mounted simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. The film marks another major project for Sreekanth, who is known for backing successful films such as Tagaru and Salaga.
Roopesh's addition brings another popular name to the ensemble. Having carved a niche across Kannada, Tulu and Tamil entertainment industries, the actor-filmmaker enjoys a loyal fan base, particularly in coastal Karnataka. Over the years, he has steadily expanded his presence from television and independent content to mainstream cinema, emerging as one of the region's most recognisable young talents.
The makers have remained tight-lipped about the nature of Roopesh's role, but sources indicate he will have a significant part in the narrative.
On the technical front, Halka Don brings together composer V Harikrishna and cinematography is by Sathya Hegde.