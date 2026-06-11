Sanchith: I don’t have the bandwidth for outside noise

Sanchith assures that the reactions have not been overwhelming, but it has been important in his trajectory as an actor. “If I had gone in thinking I must stick to a blueprint, I would have ended up criticising myself more than the film itself. I am proud of Mango Pachcha. It is the film that brought me here,” says Sanchith, who is also candid about the pressure that comes with lineage. “Coming from a film family, especially with a legacy like Sudeep sir’s, scrutiny is inevitable. But honestly, I scrutinise myself far more than anyone else. I don’t have the bandwidth for outside noise, I am already loud in my own head.”