Sanchith: I don’t have the bandwidth for outside noise

When Mango Pachcha released last week, it wasn’t just another debut arriving in theatres. It was the first real introduction for Sanchith, the nephew of Kichcha Sudeep, who is aware of what precedes him, and knows what he wants to build beyond it.
“It has been very welcoming. People are talking about my performance, especially for a debut film, and that means a lot,” he says. The film was directed by Viveka and produced by Supriyanvi Picture Studio and KRG Studios.
Sanchith assures that the reactions have not been overwhelming, but it has been important in his trajectory as an actor. “If I had gone in thinking I must stick to a blueprint, I would have ended up criticising myself more than the film itself. I am proud of Mango Pachcha. It is the film that brought me here,” says Sanchith, who is also candid about the pressure that comes with lineage. “Coming from a film family, especially with a legacy like Sudeep sir’s, scrutiny is inevitable. But honestly, I scrutinise myself far more than anyone else. I don’t have the bandwidth for outside noise, I am already loud in my own head.”
The young actor spent nearly 12 years observing cinema across departments, and that shaped how he approached his first lead role. “I didn’t just want to act. I wanted to understand how cinema is built, from costumes to sound design. That experience helps me even now in performance.” Mango Pachcha, he adds, demanded instinct over imitation. “Once I became Pachcha, I didn’t need references. The environment and the energy on set just pulled me in.”
Set against a storytelling style that leans into detail and texture, the film comes in a post-OTT world where audiences are far more exposed to world cinema. “People have seen everything now, from Narcos to Breaking Bad. So you cannot underestimate them anymore. That awareness made me more responsible.”
Naturally, comparisons to Sudeep follow him everywhere. But he responds to them without resistance. “To be compared to a superstar like Sudeep is a compliment. There will be similarities, mannerisms, energy, and even looks. That’s natural. The name may introduce me, but it is the work that will introduce me again and again.”
For now, Mango Pachcha has done its first job: put him in front of an audience. But what follows will decide everything else. “I am just beginning. I don’t want to simply arrive… I want to keep becoming," he signs off.