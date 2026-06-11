Vinod Prabhakar: 'There is no replacement for Shruti'

There are some milestones that are so momentous that it succinctly tells the story of an entire career. Actor Shruti has officially begun work on Mother, the 175th film in her illustrious cinematic journey. The project was recently launched, marking an important moment not just for the actor but also for an industry that has witnessed her evolution across decades.
Directed by Rakesh Somanna, Mother revolves around an illiterate woman from Mandya who fights to protect her family against all odds. The filmmaker believes audiences will get to see a side of Shruti they have never seen before.
"Mother is a very powerful story," said Somanna. "Shruti ma'am will appear in a rugged, raw avatar, and I believe that transformation will be one of the film's biggest strengths."
The film is scheduled to be shot over 35 days across Mandya and its surrounding regions. For Shruti, the occasion carried a deep emotional significance, prompting her to reflect on the people who made her journey possible.
"Every film is special, but this one is different," she said. "I want to thank Dr Rajkumar sir for bringing me into the film industry. If I have been able to sustain myself here for so many years, I owe a great deal to the opportunities and faith people placed in me throughout my career."
Shruti used the moment to acknowledge the role producers have played in shaping her career.
"The director told me he would ensure that my 175th film remains memorable," she said. "But I told him to make sure the producers are equally proud of the film. Actors continue to work because producers believe in them. Their contribution should never be forgotten."
She also revealed that Mother is the first time she requested workshops before shooting. "In all these years, I had never asked for workshops for a film. But this story demanded preparation. I felt there was something fresh and honest in the team's approach, and I wanted to be fully ready for it," she added.
Actor Vinod Prabhakar, who attended the launch, spoke warmly about his long association with Shruti.
"I always call her Amma. Achieving 175 films is not easy. Very few artistes can claim such a milestone. What makes it special is that Shruthi Amma has earned not just success but immense respect. There is simply no replacement for her."
Recalling their previous collaborations, Vinod added, "I've seen firsthand the energy she brings to a set. That passion has remained unchanged over the years, and that's why she continues to inspire so many actors."
Actor Chiranjeevi, who plays Shruti's son in the film, said he was excited to share screen space with the veteran performer.
Produced by Aarathi and K Satish Chandra under the Shanthu banner, Mother also stars Prasanna Shetty, Archana Hegde, Abhay Puneeth, Geethanjali and Himashree. The film will have music by Anjan, cinematography by U Ashwin, editing by Vasanth and lyrics by Nagarjuna Sharma.