Boys Never Compromise finds its cast after 150 auditions

The journey of Boys Never Compromise began long before the cameras rolled. Director Harish Jalagere and his team auditioned close to 150 aspirants before finalising a cast of more than twenty newcomers, many of whom come from Karnataka's growing YouTube short-film ecosystem. That search for fresh faces has become one of the key stories behind the film.
Making his directorial debut after producing Just Madveli and Rajannana Maga, Harish has built the film around a largely new ensemble that includes Samrat, Nakshatra, Suprith Kati, Seetharam, Mandya Siddu, Rajeev Reddy, Umesh Kinnal, Gajendra, Hemanth Gowda and Rajaraja Chola.
Set against a horror-comedy backdrop, the story follows a group of boys whose carefree adventures take an unexpected turn when a ghost enters their lives. Alongside the laughs and supernatural elements, the film also carries a message.
While the cast introduces several fresh faces, the film's first promotional push comes through music. The recently released 'Boys Anthem', sung by Karnataka rap star Chandan Shetty, captures the film's youthful spirit and carefree attitude. The energetic number has quickly become the talking point of the campaign, offering audiences a taste of the film's fun-filled world.
Produced by Ujwala Nagaraj Jalagere under the Marigold Studios banner, Boys Never Compromise consists of music by Loki Tavasya, background score by MS Thyagaraj, cinematography by Pramod Bharatiya and editing by Karthik Eshwarachari. The film is slated for a July 10 release.