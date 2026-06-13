Dodmansa locks release date, announces special initiative for auto drivers

At the trailer launch of Dodmansa, actor-director Sharath Krishna opened up about how when you set out to become an actor, the struggle helps you understand the importance of perseverance and family support.
Ahead of its theatrical release on June 19, the trailer of Dodmansa was unveiled at a grand event, giving audiences a glimpse into a commercial entertainer packed with action, emotion and romance. Produced under the Vedik Cosmos banner and directed by Sharath Krishna, the film stars him alongside Reshma and Shilpa.
The trailer highlights Sharath Krishna's mass avatar, intense action sequences and an innocent love story that forms the emotional backbone of the film.
One of the major highlights of the event was Sharath Krishna's announcement that auto drivers across Karnataka would be invited to theatres to watch the film. He also revealed that one lucky auto driver would be gifted an auto-rickshaw free of cost.
Sharath expressed confidence that Dodmansa would leave a mark and become an important milestone in his career.
The film's music and background score have been composed by Alex and Sridhar Kashyap. The cast also includes Bala Rajawadi, Huli Karthik and several other artistes in key roles.