Anup Revanna plays a Chief Minister's admirer in Kanakaraj

We have often seen youth-centric cinema being centred around romance, friendship or rebellion. With the upcoming film, Kanakaraj, writer V Nagendra Prasad appears to be taking a different route.
The film, starring Anup Revanna in the lead, is built around a protagonist whose admiration for a Chief Minister becomes an important thread in the narrative. According to Nagendra Prasad, who has written the story, screenplay and dialogues besides composing the music, the film has been conceived with today's generation firmly in mind.
Speaking about the project, Nagendra Prasad revealed that the story is rooted in themes and characters that young audiences can identify with. He added that the hero's devotion to a Chief Minister is not merely a character trait but a significant aspect of the film's journey.
Produced by SR Sanath Kumar under the Sukruthi Chitralaya banner and directed by R Ravindra, Kanakaraj marks the third collaboration between the producer and director.
Sanath Kumar described Kanakaraj as a different story and said the makers are aiming to bring the film to theatres in July. Anup Revanna plays a lawyer in the film and said his character is a devoted admirer of Chief Minister Ramaiah. Nimisha stars as the female lead, while veteran actors Srinath, Ramakrishna, Padmavasanthi and Yamuna Srinidhi play key roles.
While the song and motion poster have offered audiences an early glimpse into the film, the makers seem keen to draw attention to the story's central idea: a young man, his political idol and the journey that unfolds from that admiration.