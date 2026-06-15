Esha Deol to headline horror-comedy Ghunghat 

Ghunghat, which blends horror and comedy, is set to mark Esha Deol's first time working in this genre. Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Devesh Kumar under the Native Cinemas banner, the film is being planned as a multilingual release in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
Although Esha has appeared in horror films such as Darling and Kucch To Hai, Ghunghat marks her first attempt at a story that blends supernatural elements with comedy. Set in the fictional village of Jangipura, the film centres on Bhuri, a spirit whose tragic past returns to haunt an entire community. The narrative mixes horror, humour, romance and fantasy, while also carrying a social message.
Speaking about the project, Esha said the genre was one of the reasons she agreed to be part of the film. "Ghunghat is a completely new genre for me to explore. I have enjoyed doing comedy and have worked in horror before, but this combines both. What attracted me to the script was that it balances entertainment with emotion and a meaningful message," she said.
For director Rajiv, the project continues his interest in stories that blend the supernatural with mainstream entertainment. At a time when horror-comedies have found a growing audience across Indian cinema, Ghunghat hopes to carve out its own space with a mix of folklore, mystery and humour, backed by a multilingual release strategy.