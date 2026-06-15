Hosa Jeevana marks Rangayana Raghu's 400th film

For over two decades, Rangayana Raghu has remained one of Kannada cinema's most dependable performers, seamlessly moving between comedy, character roles and emotionally layered performances. The actor, who first made his mark through theatre before becoming a familiar face on the big screen, has now reached a significant milestone in his career. His 400th film has been titled Hosa Jeevana. The title of the film was unveiled recently by actor Dhananjaya, who extended his wishes to the team. While the launch marks an important moment for the project, the spotlight remains firmly on Rangayana Raghu and a career that has consistently enriched Kannada cinema.
From memorable performances in films such as Duniya, Jackie, Praramathma and many others, Rangayana Raghu has built a reputation for bringing authenticity and depth to every role. Hosa Jeevana is directed by Mohan Kumar Hanumayya, who has previously directed several short films and is now making the transition to feature filmmaking. Apart from directing, he is also part of the production team. The film is backed by GS Sanjeev Prasad under the banners of Arjun Productions and Chiru Productions.
The cast of Hosa Jeevana also includes Prabhu Mundkur, Swathi Muppala, Achyuth Kumar, Shivraj KR Pete, Suhas Atreya, Abhi Samrat and Uday Achar. According to the makers, Hosa Jeevana revolves around themes of friendship, love, personal struggles and human values. The film's title, which translates to "New Life", hints at an emotional journey rooted in everyday experiences and relationships. The film has music composed by Sumukh Rao, background score by Sunad Gowtham, editing by Shashidhar Gowda, cinematography by Raj Kanth S and dialogues by Prathap MR.