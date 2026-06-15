Hosa Jeevana marks Rangayana Raghu's 400th film

For over two decades, Rangayana Raghu has remained one of Kannada cinema's most dependable performers, seamlessly moving between comedy, character roles and emotionally layered performances. The actor, who first made his mark through theatre before becoming a familiar face on the big screen, has now reached a significant milestone in his career. His 400th film has been titled Hosa Jeevana. The title of the film was unveiled recently by actor Dhananjaya, who extended his wishes to the team. While the launch marks an important moment for the project, the spotlight remains firmly on Rangayana Raghu and a career that has consistently enriched Kannada cinema.