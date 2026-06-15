RK's Naguge Vadhu Bekagiddale explores Karnataka’s wedding scenario

Marriage has long been a familiar subject in Kannada cinema, but filmmaker RK is set to approach it from a contemporary perspective in Naguge Vadhu Bekagiddale. The film is built around an issue that is increasingly becoming part of conversations across Karnataka: the challenges many men face in finding a suitable life partner despite having stable jobs and family support.
Written, directed and scripted by RK, the film is produced under the Sriguru Raghavendra Kannada Cinemas banner and is inspired by situations the filmmaker says he has witnessed closely.
According to RK, the story examines the changing expectations surrounding marriage. From demands for government jobs and financial stability to expectations regarding family structures and urban property ownership, the film attempts to reflect the pressures and conditions that often influence matrimonial decisions today. While presented through a commercial format, the filmmaker says the story is rooted in real-life incidents and experiences.
The film follows Nagu, played by Dattu Poojari, a young man navigating these challenges as he tries to find a suitable bride. Through his journey, the film also explores family relationships, aspirations and the emotional impact of social expectations.
Naguge Vadhu Bekagiddale also stars Sonika Somanna, Chitral Rangaswamy, Apoorvashree, Rekha Das and Bow Bow Biryani Jayaram in key roles. Dattu says he was drawn to the project after listening to the story and immediately connected with the character of Nagu.
The film has completed production and is currently in post-production, with the makers aiming for a theatrical release next month. The trailer and songs, unveiled recently, offered a glimpse into the film's blend of humour, emotion and social commentary.