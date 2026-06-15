Samyuktha Hegde joins Vikram's Chiyaan 63

After making her mark with Kirik Party and building a steady presence in Tamil cinema through films such as Comali and Manmadha Leelai, Samyuktha Hegde has been cast in Vikram's upcoming film directed by Anand Shankar.
Samyuktha has joined the cast of Chiyaan 63, which marks Anand Shankar's reunion with Vikram nearly a decade after Iru Mugan.
Over the years, Samyuktha has steadily expanded her career beyond Karnataka. Tamil cinema became an important part of that journey, with the actor's roles, which were varied in genre and screen time, helping her build familiarity among Tamil audiences and showcase her versatility.
The actor, who has made her mark in Bollywood, is venturing into notable territory with Chiyaan 63. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is being mounted as a family action entertainer and features an ensemble cast that includes Riya Shibu, Urvashi and MS Bhaskar. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.
While the spotlight on the project is naturally on Vikram and his reunion with Anand Shankar, for Samyuktha, it is another step in a career that has steadily spread across industries, one film at a time.