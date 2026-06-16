Aamir and Salman Khan's recognition leaves Ravi Varma overwhelmed

The filmmaker says the appreciation is particularly meaningful as he is also associated with Salman Khan's upcoming Mathrubhoomi. "Being part of the 25-year journey of Aamir Khan Productions and receiving that acknowledgment was overwhelming. Aamir also liked my work in my upcoming film. What touched me most was that they remembered and appreciated technicians. That recognition means a lot," says Ravi Varma, adding that receiving encouragement from industry stalwarts such as Aamir and Salman Khan motivates him to keep pushing boundaries.