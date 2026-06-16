Aamir and Salman Khan's recognition leaves Ravi Varma overwhelmed

As Aamir Khan Productions celebrated 25 years in the industry, action choreographer and filmmaker Ravi Varma was among the technicians acknowledged for their contribution to the banner's journey. Ravi, who has worked on Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, was personally recognised by Aamir Khan during the celebrations.
The filmmaker says the appreciation is particularly meaningful as he is also associated with Salman Khan's upcoming Mathrubhoomi. "Being part of the 25-year journey of Aamir Khan Productions and receiving that acknowledgment was overwhelming. Aamir also liked my work in my upcoming film. What touched me most was that they remembered and appreciated technicians. That recognition means a lot," says Ravi Varma, adding that receiving encouragement from industry stalwarts such as Aamir and Salman Khan motivates him to keep pushing boundaries.
While Batwara 1947 is eyeing an August 14 release, his next Bollywood assignment as stunt choreographer will be Gun Master, starring Emraan Hashmi.