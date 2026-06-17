Sheelam: If cinema wins, the hero wins

For most aspiring actors, the dream begins in front of the camera. For Sheelam M Swamy, it began behind it. Long before he found himself headlining a film, he was observing, assisting, learning, and quietly absorbing the language of cinema from one of Kannada cinema's most distinctive storytellers, Suni. Their association stretches back years. Neighbours who became collaborators, the two share a relationship built on proximity, trust and a bond that comfortably shifts between student-teacher and family-like friendship.
Today, that journey has come full circle with Moda Kavida Vatavarana, where Suni introduces Sheelam as a leading man. "Being associated with Suni sir is the silver lining of my career," says Sheelam, who has been in Suni's team since Simple Agi Innondh Love Story (2016).
What began as a learning opportunity gradually evolved into something more significant. He worked as an assistant and later associate director, took up small roles in Suni's films, and became a familiar face within the filmmaker's creative ecosystem.
For someone who spent years helping others tell stories, the spotlight has finally found him. "Suni sir has been an institution for me. I learnt every aspect of filmmaking under him. From direction and writing to understanding actors and performances, everything came from those years of working alongside him."
That education now forms the foundation of his acting career. Produced by Ramesh M under RAM Movies and co-produced by Shrirangraju, Lokesh Belavadi, and Goa Ramesh, Moda Kavida Vatavarana stars Sheelam alongside Moksha Kushal and Saathvika, along with an interesting ensemble cast. Scheduled for release on June 26, the film blends romance, mystery and science-fiction elements while exploring themes of perspective and perception.
The title itself intrigued Sheelam from the beginning. "Every person sees a cloud differently. That idea is at the heart of our film. The title reflects the theme. It is about perspective and how every individual interprets life differently."
Interestingly, Sheelam is not just the lead actor. He has also contributed to the story, sharing writing credits with Suni. For someone who spent years shaping stories behind the scenes, becoming the face of one feels both surreal and inevitable. "Every person who enters the film industry dreams of becoming the face of cinema one day. I am no different. But I wanted to earn that opportunity. That is why I spent years learning direction, understanding filmmaking and preparing myself."
His preparation included small but meaningful appearances in Suni's films, including Operation Alamelamma and Chamak. Though brief, those experiences brought him closer to established actors and technicians. "Working on those films allowed me to observe actors like Ganesh, Sharan, Sai Kumar, and Ashutosh Rana. Watching them work had a huge impact on me. If people today feel I can be a good artiste, a lot of that credit belongs to Suni sir."
Before cinema, Sheelam tried his hand at modelling, believing it would be a natural gateway into films. It soon taught him a valuable lesson. "Being handsome, knowing dance or fights, or even having resources, is not enough. There has to be some magic. Cinema is unpredictable. You cannot force people to accept you." What, then, is the magic he hopes to bring? "If cinema wins, the hero wins. My success alone is not important. The film should work. I completely trust my director because the story is always bigger than the individual."
That belief aligns perfectly with what he admires most about Suni's filmmaking. "The best part about Suni sir's direction is his characterisation. There is no hero worship in his films. The story is the hero. Content comes first."
That philosophy also eased the pressure of working under a director known for balancing films with stars while simultaneously introducing newcomers. "Many would find it intimidating. But because I have worked with him for years, I understand his style. Sometimes he doesn't need to say much. His expressions tell you whether he is happy with a scene or expecting something more."
To prepare for the role, Suni asked him to revisit performances by actors such as Madhavan and Ganesh, performers known for bringing warmth and relatability to romantic roles. Being an associate director also proved invaluable. "It helped me understand what happens between action and cut. I know what a director is looking for because I have stood on the other side of the monitor."
At its heart, Moda Kavida Vatavarana remains a love story, a genre Sheelam believes never loses relevance. "Love stories are timeless. They work across generations. Ours is a feel-good film, but there is also mystery, curiosity, fear and emotional depth. Every audience member will take away something different."
As Kannada cinema continues to evolve, Sheelam hopes newcomers can contribute meaningfully to that growth. "We need more stars and more faces. We cannot depend on one or two people to carry the industry. Established stars bring audiences to theatres, and that eventually helps newcomers. We also need fresh talent creating new possibilities and bringing new audiences to Kannada cinema."
The actor reveals he turned down opportunities in television and OTT platforms because he wanted to focus entirely on cinema. Now, with his first release as a hero around the corner, he hopes audiences will embrace him with the same warmth he has extended to cinema all these years. Appropriately, his character in the film is named Cherish. "There is a reason for that name. He is talkative and full of life. I hope I can melt the hearts of audiences and cherish them with my presence."