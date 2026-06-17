Sheelam: If cinema wins, the hero wins

Before cinema, Sheelam tried his hand at modelling, believing it would be a natural gateway into films. It soon taught him a valuable lesson. "Being handsome, knowing dance or fights, or even having resources, is not enough. There has to be some magic. Cinema is unpredictable. You cannot force people to accept you." What, then, is the magic he hopes to bring? "If cinema wins, the hero wins. My success alone is not important. The film should work. I completely trust my director because the story is always bigger than the individual."