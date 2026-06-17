Gilli Nata: Having KVN Productions present my film is a big boost

We had earlier reported that Gilli Nata would star in a full-fledged comedy directed by Chandramohan, the filmmaker behind popular entertainers such as Bombay Mittai, Double Engine, Brahmachari, and Forest. The project has now been officially confirmed, with KVN Productions presenting the film. It marks the maiden production venture of Naveen and Harish.
The team has already generated curiosity with a quirky promotional video, and more details about the film are expected to be unveiled at the muhurat ceremony on June 21.
Interestingly, Gilli is not only playing the lead but is also actively involved in the scriptwriting process alongside Chandramohan. Confirming the development, Gilli says the project is an important step in a journey he hopes will eventually lead him behind the camera. "I have always aspired to become a director someday, but acting in films is an important part of that journey," he says.
The actor believes the film will give him the right platform to establish himself as a leading man. "I am still gaining the experience of carrying a film as a lead actor. Having a director like Chandramohan helm the project, along with the backing of a banner like KVN Productions, is a huge boost for me," he adds.
Promising a wholesome entertainer, Gilli says, "We know exactly what audiences expect from a comedy film, and we intend to deliver that. This will be a complete laugh-out-loud entertainer."