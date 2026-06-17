Vinod Prabhakar to make a special appearance in Komal Kumar’s Rolex

The makers of Rolex, starring Komal Kumar and Sonal Monteiro, have revealed an exciting addition to the film’s cast. Vinod Prabhakar, who is eagerly waiting for his next release, Balaramana Dinagalu, has come on board for a special role in Rolex.
Produced by Ambati Madhu Mohana Krishna under the Madhu Film Circuits banner, Rolex marks the producer’s first Kannada venture. He currently serves as the President of the Andhra Film Chamber of Commerce and is backing the project on a grand scale.
Sonal Monteiro and Vinod Prabhakar previously shared screen space in Maadeva, one of the box-office hits of 2025. However, Rolex marks the first time Vinod will be seen alongside Komal Kumar.
Directed by Srinivas Mandya, who previously helmed Bill Gates, the film features Komal Kumar in a distinctly different avatar from his earlier outings. Vinod Prabhakar is known for his powerful screen presence and action-oriented performances, and the actor’s inclusion has further heightened expectations.
Blending comedy with family-oriented storytelling, Rolex has nearly completed production. The supporting cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Naveen Padil, and Arun Balraj.
The film brings a strong technical team, with four songs composed by Jassie Gift and lyrics penned by Dr V Nagendra Prasad, Kaviraj, Rajesh Varma, and Kinnal Raj. Cinematography is by Rakesh C Tilak, editing by Aravind Raj, action choreography by Yoganand, and dance direction by Kalai-Murali.