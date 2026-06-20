Karavali locks release date

Now, exactly a year later, another Kannada film carrying expectations is set to arrive around the same date. Director Gurudatha Ganiga's Karavali, starring Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B Shetty, has locked July 24 for its theatrical release. Speaking about the release, Gurudatha Ganiga says that the team is confident that the film will deliver a strong cinematic experience. “We have made an honest film and are confident audiences will enjoy what we have created,” he says.