Karavali locks release date

Last year, July 25 proved to be a significant date for Kannada cinema. At a time when the industry was searching for a much-needed theatrical success, Su From So arrived and emerged as one of the surprise hits of the season and brought renewed confidence to the industry during a challenging phase.
Now, exactly a year later, another Kannada film carrying expectations is set to arrive around the same date. Director Gurudatha Ganiga's Karavali, starring Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B Shetty, has locked July 24 for its theatrical release. Speaking about the release, Gurudatha Ganiga says that the team is confident that the film will deliver a strong cinematic experience. “We have made an honest film and are confident audiences will enjoy what we have created,” he says.
Set against the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, Karavali explores themes rooted in the region’s culture and landscape. The story revolves around a conflict between humans and animals and unfolds in a rural setting. Sampada stars as the female lead, while the ensemble cast also includes Mithra, Ramesh Indira, and Sridhar in pivotal roles. Produced under Ganiga Films in association with VK Film Association and presented by KVN Productions, Karavali also features music by Sachin Basrur and cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanandan.