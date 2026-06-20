Kannada

Narne Nithiin joins hands with Junior director Radha Krishna

Tentatively titled NN5, Venkat K Narayana of the KVN Productions banner is making his debut in the Telugu industry as a producer with this film
The team behind Narne Nithiin's new film
The team behind Narne Nithiin's new film
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Narne Nithiin is continuing his winning streak after back-to-back successes with MAD, AAY, and Mad Square. He now teams up with director Radha Krishna, who recently made Junior starring Kireeti Reddy, and is next set to helm a new romantic comedy.

Tentatively titled NN5, Venkat K Narayana of the KVN Productions banner is making his debut in the Telugu industry as a producer with this film. The company, which has been expanding operations beyond Kannada cinema, is currently backing several big-ticket projects across industries, including Chiranjeevi’s film with Bobby Kolli, in addition to multiple Tamil and Telugu ventures. The makers unveiled a colourful announcement poster for the project. The technical crew includes cinematography by Rama Maruti M, editing by Niranjan Devaramane, and art direction by Shiva Kamesh D.

KVN Productions
Radha Krishna
Narne Nithiin