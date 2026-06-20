Narne Nithiin joins hands with Junior director Radha Krishna

Tentatively titled NN5, Venkat K Narayana of the KVN Productions banner is making his debut in the Telugu industry as a producer with this film. The company, which has been expanding operations beyond Kannada cinema, is currently backing several big-ticket projects across industries, including Chiranjeevi’s film with Bobby Kolli, in addition to multiple Tamil and Telugu ventures. The makers unveiled a colourful announcement poster for the project. The technical crew includes cinematography by Rama Maruti M, editing by Niranjan Devaramane, and art direction by Shiva Kamesh D.