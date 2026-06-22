Rachita Ram: The Pan-India era has changed how talent is discovered

While she remains tight-lipped about a potential Telugu project, awaiting an official announcement from the production house. Rachita believes the pan-India era has broken down the barriers that once separated film industries, changing the way talent is discovered and opportunities are created. "For years, actors and technicians largely worked within their own industries. Today, people across industries know the calibre of an artist. They can easily watch performances and understand whether an actor suits a particular role. That's how opportunities from different industries and diverse characters are coming my way," she says.