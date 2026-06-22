Rachita Ram: The Pan-India era has changed how talent is discovered

For over a decade, Rachita Ram has been one of Kannada cinema's most dependable stars. The hits kept coming, her fan following grew, and the industry embraced her as one of its own. But familiarity can sometimes obscure evolution. It often takes an outsider's perspective to recognise what has been visible all along. That perspective, in Rachita's case, arrived through Coolie (2025).
Her Tamil debut has done more than introduce her to a new audience. It has also placed her on the radar of filmmakers across industries, leading to fresh conversations, new opportunities, and roles that stretch beyond the image Kannada audiences have long associated with her.
Ask her how it feels to be recognised by a different industry, and her answer isn't about stardom or visibility.
"It's a very good feeling because they are recognising me for my performance," she says. "Not because I'm a known face or because I come from a respected industry. They liked my work and even the way I conduct myself on sets."
While she remains tight-lipped about a potential Telugu project, awaiting an official announcement from the production house. Rachita believes the pan-India era has broken down the barriers that once separated film industries, changing the way talent is discovered and opportunities are created. "For years, actors and technicians largely worked within their own industries. Today, people across industries know the calibre of an artist. They can easily watch performances and understand whether an actor suits a particular role. That's how opportunities from different industries and diverse characters are coming my way," she says.
Yet, even as her career expands beyond Karnataka, her thoughts inevitably return to Kannada cinema.
For the past few years, conversations about the industry's struggles have become routine. Rachita, however, isn't interested in adding to the conversation.
"First of all, we should stop saying the industry is not doing well," she says, adding, "Some things may not be happening as expected right now, but everything will be alright. We shouldn't put our own industry down."
Her argument is less about denial and more about perception.
"Our content is good. We need to stop influencing people negatively and start speaking positively about the industry. We should focus on better marketing, stronger promotion, and genuine outreach."
Rachita also believes the responsibility extends beyond filmmakers. "The industry fraternity must come together and support one another. Even on social media, there needs to be balance. We shouldn't be putting down our own family. If everyone works together, we can create a new phase of growth for Kannada cinema."
Following Ayogya 2, Rachita will be seen in Criminal opposite Dhruva Sarja, even as she continues to explore opportunities beyond Kannada cinema.